Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang continue countdown until 'Memories' collab single with cover artwork teaser

Two X1 members are reuniting for a special collaboration single!

On October 12 KST, Lee Eun Sang and Kim Woo Seok released a cover artwork teaser for their upcoming single "Memories" through their respective social media accounts. In the image, the two sit side-by-side for an outdoor portrait, with Lee Eun Sang's thick-knit sweater and Kim Woo Seok's white cardigan creating a cozy autumnal mood.

Meanwhile, "Memories" is set for release on October 14.

Check out the teaser picture below, and stay tuned for more news about this collaboration!