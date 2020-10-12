2

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang continue countdown until 'Memories' collab single with cover artwork teaser

Two X1 members are reuniting for a special collaboration single!

On October 12 KST, Lee Eun Sang and Kim Woo Seok released a cover artwork teaser for their upcoming single "Memories" through their respective social media accounts. In the image, the two sit side-by-side for an outdoor portrait, with Lee Eun Sang's thick-knit sweater and Kim Woo Seok's white cardigan creating a cozy autumnal mood.

Meanwhile, "Memories" is set for release on October 14.

Check out the teaser picture below, and stay tuned for more news about this collaboration!

