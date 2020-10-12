Kim Woo Seok and Lee Eun Sang continue countdown until 'Memories' collab single with cover artwork teaser

Two X1 members are reuniting for a special collaboration single!
On October 12 KST, Lee Eun Sang and Kim Woo Seok released a cover artwork teaser for their upcoming single "Memories" through their respective social media accounts. In the image, the two sit side-by-side for an outdoor portrait, with Lee Eun Sang's thick-knit sweater and Kim Woo Seok's white cardigan creating a cozy autumnal mood.
Meanwhile, "Memories" is set for release on October 14.
Check out the teaser picture below, and stay tuned for more news about this collaboration!
