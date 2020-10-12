Mommy Son, Zior Park, and Chanjuicy perform spooky Halloween covers of BLACKPINK's 'Ice Cream' and 'How You Like That'

Mommy Son is ready for Halloween!

On October 12 KST, the masked rapper released a new collaboration video also featuring indie singer Zior Park and R&B singer Chanjuicy performing spooky arrangements of the BLACKPINK songs " Ice Cream " and "How You Like That." In the Halloween-inspired video, the three are dressed in 'Coraline'-inspired costumes as they dance and sing in a variety of eerie settings, surrounded by cobwebs, seance candles, and falling snow reminiscent of 'Edward Scissorhands.'





Meanwhile, Mommy Son took a moment to offer special thanks to the BLACKPINK members in the description for the video, adding a playful "Lisa's awesome."



Check out the spooky video above!