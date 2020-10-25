3

0

Teaser
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Listen to the highlight medley of JBJ95's 4th mini album 'Jasmin'!

AKP STAFF

JBJ95 has revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming album.

After a long period of hiatus, the duo has returned with plans to release their 4th mini album titled 'Jasmin'. Just like the mysterious scent of the flower, the album evokes a dark and floral concept with jazzy tunes. Previously, they also released lyric posters for the title song, inscribed on top of their charismatic images.

Which track are you most excited for? Stay tuned for JBJ95's album release later today on October 26 at 6 PM KST.

  1. JBJ95
0 232 Share 100% Upvoted
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
1 day ago   197   149,113
Changmin
TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today
20 hours ago   42   60,326
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
1 day ago   197   149,113
Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
1 day ago   197   149,113

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND