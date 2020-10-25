Listen to the highlight medley of JBJ95's 4th mini album 'Jasmin'!

JBJ95 has revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming album.

After a long period of hiatus, the duo has returned with plans to release their 4th mini album titled 'Jasmin'. Just like the mysterious scent of the flower, the album evokes a dark and floral concept with jazzy tunes. Previously, they also released lyric posters for the title song, inscribed on top of their charismatic images.

Which track are you most excited for? Stay tuned for JBJ95's album release later today on October 26 at 6 PM KST.



