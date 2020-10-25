19

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Veteran trot singer Na Hoon Ah surpasses BTS in singer brand value rankings for October

A legendary trot singer has surpassed BTS in brand value rankings this month.


From September 24 through October 24, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of Korean singers in the areas of participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more. This month, coming in at 1st place was the trot singer Na Hoon Ah, who has recently swept the country with his moving new single "Mr. Tes"! 

With an overwhelming 17,027,294 points, the solo singer surpassed BTS by 328,620 points. After BTS, who came in 2nd place with 16,698,674 points, Im Young Woong and BLACKPINK came in 3rd and 4th, respectively.


In other news, the famous character Pengsoo recently made headlines for his parody of Na Hoon Ah's concert, which aired for free during this year's Chuseok holidays.

Check out the rest of the brand reputation data below! From 5th through 10th place are, in order: NCTYoung Tak, Im Chang Jung, Kang Daniel, IU, Lee Chan Won, and Oh My Girl.

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
vanessa-expedita685 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Good for him. Why mention BTS in someone else's achievement.

-3

themightymoron341 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

conclusion? brand values are nothing useful to anyone who's not advertising agency related. in reality though, fans are making it seems like it's a competition that they're winning/losing.

Red Velvet, Joy
Red Velvet's Joy receives hate on her Instagram
1 day ago   197   149,113
Changmin
TVXQ's Changmin is getting married today
20 hours ago   42   60,326
