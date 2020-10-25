Lee Hi, Jamie, and Lee Jung Mi celebrate early Halloween together dressed up in eye-catching costumes

Former contestants from SBS's 'K-Pop Star' have convened for a spooky night!



During the early morning hours of October 25, three friends Lee Hi, Jamie, and Lee Jung Mi posted photos of themselves enjoying an early Halloween celebration together. On their respective Instagrams, the singers also tagged the former contestant Baek Ah Yeon, showing their love for all of their 'K-Pop Star' buddies.

As it is Halloween, the girls each dressed up in their own way, revealing a different side to their personalities. Interestingly enough, while Lee Hi dressed up as a red devil, Lee Jung Mi dressed up as a white angel!

In the comments section, Baek Ah Yeon and their other mutual friends, including Queen Wasabi, left words expressing their delightful surprise.

Which look do you love the most?