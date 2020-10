JBJ95 have unveiled their first concept trailer film for their upcoming 4th mini album, 'Jasmin'!

In the dreamlike trailer film, the JBJ95 members emerge from a bed of jasmine flowers, captivating fans with a more mature, luxurious mood and aura. Members Kim Sang Kyun and Takada Kenta also rock bold new hair colors, balancing each other with the contrasting colors of blue and red.

The duo will be returning with their 4th mini album this October 28 at 6 PM KST!