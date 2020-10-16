6

SuperM to perform as musical guests on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' next week

Fusion K-Pop super group SuperM is scheduled to perform as musical gusts on CBS's 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'!

According to Headline Planet on October 17, the boys will be performing on 'The Late Late Show' on Friday, October 23. This episode is also set to feature Jeremy Strong as a guest. 

Other musical performers on 'The Late Late Show' next week include The Head and the Heart and The Score and AWOLNATION. Which song do you think SuperM plan on performing on 'The Late Late Show'?

