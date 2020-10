It looks like CL has a surprise announcement coming up very soon!

The singer has just dropped a dark, dramatic teaser image via her SNS, also writing, "Good news at 11 AM KST". Back in September, CL excited fans with a prologue film for her solo comeback, titled "Post Up". Do you think we'll be hearing more updates on her solo comeback?

Make sure to also join CL's official Weverse for the latest updates on the artist!