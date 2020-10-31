12

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol

Netizens are talking about EXO's Chanyeol's music career. 

Previously, an alleged "friend" of Chanyeol made a lengthy SNS post mocking Chanyeol's character. In this post, she claimed Chanyeol "would always say he'd kill anyone who hinders his music career". Netizens quickly turned this into a meme and started talking about his music career. 

The original post titled "Chanyeol's music career that he'd kill anyone who hinders it" linked three YouTube videos (shown below) in the post and said, "This makes me sad. I won't add anything else because I'm not his anti"

Some of the comments include: "The town musicians of Bremen would play better"

"I can't watch it. I'm overwhelmed by second-hand embarrassment. Help"

"Press F to pay respect"

"I'm not even sure if he was passionate about his music career. If I were that passionate as he claims to be, I would rather actually learn how to play those instruments than to practice hand and lip-syncing." 

"He is a human form of embarrassment" 

"I can't believe he actually posted the second video himself lol"

"The audacity"

What do you think? 

exol201216 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

He is more talented and richer than any of you will ever be...People really be sinking so low these days....

Just shut up and go away haters...

4

believeyourself4 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

People are scary. Rumours either truth or not. They will instantly believe it. Got nothing better to do? Chanyeol is much talented and kindhearted you will ever knew. I believe that this issue is just ridiculous. I mean, like why must right now of all these years? Suddenly? The pictures are obviously edited well, from what I experienced, this are always the jealous type of someone's successful. I know that his going to be fine and strong!

