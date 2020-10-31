Netizens poke fun at EXO's Chanyeol

Netizens are talking about EXO's Chanyeol's music career.



Previously, an alleged "friend" of Chanyeol made a lengthy SNS post mocking Chanyeol's character. In this post, she claimed Chanyeol "would always say he'd kill anyone who hinders his music career". Netizens quickly turned this into a meme and started talking about his music career.

The original post titled "Chanyeol's music career that he'd kill anyone who hinders it" linked three YouTube videos (shown below) in the post and said, "This makes me sad. I won't add anything else because I'm not his anti"

Some of the comments include: "The town musicians of Bremen would play better"

"I can't watch it. I'm overwhelmed by second-hand embarrassment. Help"

"Press F to pay respect"

"I'm not even sure if he was passionate about his music career. If I were that passionate as he claims to be, I would rather actually learn how to play those instruments than to practice hand and lip-syncing."

"He is a human form of embarrassment"

"I can't believe he actually posted the second video himself lol"

"The audacity"

What do you think?