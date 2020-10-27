Actor Ryu Joon Yeol to hold debut photography exhibition 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'

Actor Ryu Joon Yeol is making his official debut as a photographer in an exhibition.



Hyundai Card announced the actor is holding his first ever solo exhibition 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' as a photographer from November 3 to the 22nd KST at the Hyundai Card Design Library. Ryu Joon Yeol will present 17 of his photos taken in Hollywood, California during his trip to the United States in 2019.



Fans will be able to follow Ryu Joon Yeol's road trip and the story of him behind the camera at the exhibition. Reservations will be held on the DIV app from October 30 at 11AM.



Ryu Joon Yeol also actively posts his photography on Instagram.