BTS and BLACKPINK nominated in various categories for '2020 E! People’s Choice Awards'

On October 1, the list of nominees for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards were released.

In the list that was released, netizens were able to discover two of the Kpop's favorite groups make the list; BTS and BLACKPINK both were able to add their names in various categories this year.

Now fans across the globe can vote for their favorite artist to receive various awards.

BTS and BLACKPINK were both nominated in The Group of 2020 category and The Music Video of 2020. The two Kpop groups are up against top American artists such as Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and more in these two categories. BTS made the Music Video of 2020 category with "Dynamite" while BLACKPINK made the list with "Ice Cream with Selena Gomez"

BTS also made the list of nominations for The Song of 2020 with "Dynamite" and The Album of 2020 with 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

Previously, BTS was able to take four awards in the 2018 E! People’s Choice Awards and BLACKPINK was able to take three awards from the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

2020 E! People's Choice Award will air live on Sunday, November 15. Be sure to make your votes in as the voting starts today and will end on October 23 at 11:59 PM EST.