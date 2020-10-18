DKB prove that they 'Work Hard' in official comeback MV teaser

DKB has revealed the first teaser for their upcoming MV.

Titled "Work Hard", the song suggests that the artists have been working extra hard to impress their fans! The original title in Korean literally means "I work", and the lyrics that have phrase "I'll make you feel like a princess" further implies that they will do anything to indulge their loved one.

As seen previously, the boy group's upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Growth' contains five tracks. Are you excited for their return?

Stay tuned for the album release on October 26 at 6 PM KST.





