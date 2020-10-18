BTS exhibit their high-fashion model vibes during a winter photoshoot

BTS members have exhibited their fashionable autumn vibes in a recent photoshoot.

On October 18 KST, 'RNX' captured a new video of BTS members filming for a fall photoshoot at a studio in Paju. In the video, all seven members are seen wearing cozy long coats or winter jackets, looking colorful and casual altogether. Walking back and forth to perfect the shoot, BTS are keenly followed by the professional team to capture the perfect winter moments.

Ranging from hot pink and purple to acidic green, the fashionable outfits are making fans patiently wait for the pictorial!

Some comments include:

"Taehyung looks so manly even in pink; His tall body and cool expression are sexy"

"What pink suit? are you kidding me taehyung? this guy can pull off any color"

"I am literally screaming. They all look like a model but Tae is really too captivating with this rose color suit! His really gives me a mysterious yet enchanting aura!"

