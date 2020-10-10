1

Posted by germainej

Dawn reveals behind-the-scenes of 'DAWNDIDIDAWN' feat. Jessi MV

Dawn has revealed the behind-the-scenes of his music video for "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.

In the making-of clip, Dawn reveals the theme of his new title song and MV concept, and his P Nation labelmate Jessi also makes an appearance to film and cheer him on. Label CEO Psy made sure to give his input on the creative process as well.

Watch Dawn's behind-the-scenes clip for his "DAWNDIDIDAWN" MV above, and watch his MV here if you missed it. 

