Music Video
D-Crunch reveal 'Across the Universe' performance MV

D-Crunch have revealed a performance music video for "Across the Universe".

In the performance MV, D-Crunch go over their choreography for their latest track. "Across the Universe" is the title song of the group's latest mini album of the same name, and it's about feeling someone's energy from across the universe.

Watch D-Crunch's "Across the Universe" performance MV above and their previous MV here if you missed it. 

