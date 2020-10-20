D-Crunch have dropped their music video for "Across the Universe".
In the MV, D-Crunch reveal the powerful choreography for their latest track in front of graffiti. "Across the Universe" is the title song of the group's latest mini album of the same name, and it's about feeling someone's energy from across the universe.
Watch D-Crunch's "Across the Universe" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
D-Crunch drop intense 'Across the Universe' MV
