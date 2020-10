The official "Savage Love" remix featuring JAWSH 685, Jason Derulo, and BTS is out on major music streaming services!

In light of the single's release, BTS have also dropped a funky and colorful lyric video, with each of the members adding their unique color to the original "Savage Love" both through Korean and English lyrics. Meanwhile, Jason Derulo and JAWSH 685 released their single "Savage Love" earlier this summer.

What do you think of the BTS remix?