Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

Momoland's label MLD Entertainment to launch a new global K-Pop boy group, expected to debut simultaneously in Korea, Japan, & the U.S

On October 13, Momoland's management label MLD Entertainment confirmed the launch of a new, global K-Pop boy group by the end of 2020. 

In fact, the upcoming rookie boy group will be a joint project with global IT company NHN and Sony Music. The group plans on debuting simultaneously in Korea, Japan, and the United States. The members are said to have trained within a rigorous and strategic training system, talented in vocals, rap, performance, producing, as well as various languages. 

Earlier this year, MLD Entertainment established a business partnership with the IT company NHN, acquiring an investment of approximately 5 billion KRW (~ 4.4 million USD) for the launch of their new global rookie boy group. NHN is involved in in business areas including games, mobile banking, entertainment, IT, advertisement, and more, looking to expand its potential into the global K-Pop market. 

In addition to their partnership with NHN, MLD Entertainment also signed a partnership with American entertainment agency ICN Partners earlier this year in preparation to begin promotional activities in the U.S. 

Meanwhile, MLD Entertainment's global K-Pop boy group is expected to debut some time this December. 

K_Pop_Fan_in_US32 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

I want DASIY back into the mmld MLD

jooxnaen0 pt 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

ill stan but mmld needs a comeback especially with that money..

