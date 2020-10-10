B1A4 drops the 2nd teaser and a lyric spoiler for their upcoming title track "Like A Movie"

B1A4 will be returning soon!

On October 11 at midnight KST, the boys unveiled another cinematic teaser of their upcoming 4th album 'Origine'. Previously on October 10th, B1A4 revealed a lyric spoiler for their title song "Like A Movie". The group will be making their first comeback in 3 years on October 19 at 6 PM KST.



"Like a scene in a pretty fairy tale, you are standing in front of me. Like a destiny, I'm finally with you after eons had passed. Like a movie, Like a lie, I'm holding your hand right this moment. I have been dreaming like a child for this moment, you and I. We are dancing in the starlight to the birds' song. I want to relay everything even the sound of my heartbeat. After the world has fallen asleep, it's time to make a small wish. I hope it lasts forever, after today and tomorrow. I promise I'll wait for you right here after the last scene ends."