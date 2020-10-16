Actress Park Hye Soo reunites with 'K-Pop Star 4' mentor Yoo Hee Yeol on 'Sketchbook' + proves she's still an amazing singer with a cover of Kwon Jin Ah's 'She Said'

On the October 16 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', the three female lead cast members of the upcoming film 'Samjin Company English Class' (2020) including Lee Som, Go Ah Sung, and Park Hye Soo appeared as guests!

On this day, actress Park Hye Soo reunited with her former mentor Yoo Hee Yeol. Fans of the actress know that Park Hye Soo originally started out as a vocal contestant on 'K-Pop Star' season 4. At the time, she garnered significant attention as a talented singer, but was ultimately eliminated when pitted against season 4's winner Katie Kim just before the top 10 round.

Afterward, Park Hye Soo surprised former 'K-Pop Star' fans by debuting as an actress through SBS drama 'Yong Pal'! She then went on to establish her acting career through leading roles in JTBC's 'Hello, My Twenties!', the 2018 film 'Swing Kids', etc.

Reuniting with her former mentor Yoo Hee Yeol on the music variety show 'Sketchbook', Park Hye Soo had the chance to prove that she was still a talented singer, despite the fact that she is currently promoting more as an actress. She revealed her love for Kwon Jin Ah's "She Said" produced by Yoo Hee Yeol, and sang a short but amazing cover, which you can watch above!

Particularly, Park Hye Soo's co-stars Lee Som and Go Ah Sung couldn't help but gush after hearing the cover, commenting, "Wow I'm so proud of you! You're so good!".

Finally, Park Hye Soo shared that she has been asking her former 'K-Pop Star 4' co-contestant Jung Seung Hwan to sing a duet with her for the longest time, and that she needed Yoo Hee Yeol's permission for her wish to come true. Hearing Park Hye Soo's wish, Yoo Hee Yeol approved the request right away! Do you want to hear Park Hye Soo releasing a duet with Jung Seung Hwan soon?