TWICE's Jihyo shows her three-quarter profile in new 'I Can't Stop Me' teaser image

TWICE's Jihyo decided to show off her flawless, three-quarter profile in her newest individual teaser image!

For this comeback, it looks like Jihyo will be promoting with a lovely coral hair color, slightly brighter than Tzuyu's warm mahogany. More teasers of the TWICE members continue next week, as the girls prepare for their anticipated 2nd full album comeback 'Eyes Wide Open'!

The girls' title track "I Can't Stop Me" is a fusion retro pop dance genre, perfect for picking up the mood of fall. It'll be out on October 26 at 8 PM KST!