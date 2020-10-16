9

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 42 minutes ago

BLACKPINK to perform once again on ABC's 'Good Morning America'

BLACKPINK will be returning to ABC's 'Good Morning America' after a year, to perform as musical guests!

On October 16, 'GMA' officially announced BLACKPINK's return to the morning news program on Wednesday, October 21. Back in 2019, BLACKPINK made their official American TV broadcast debut on 'GMA' with "DDU-DU DDU-DU", so this returning performance will be very special for the girls. 

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK also plan on appearing as guests and performing on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' a day earlier, on October 20. Don't miss out on BLACKPINK's ongoing global promotions!

henry1984341,417 pts 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

I got to say this is definitely the busiest they have ever been but I am really happy they are getting a lot more a exposure both internationally and in Korea on shows

