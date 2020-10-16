BLACKPINK to perform once again on ABC's 'Good Morning America'

BLACKPINK will be returning to ABC's 'Good Morning America' after a year, to perform as musical guests!

On October 16, 'GMA' officially announced BLACKPINK's return to the morning news program on Wednesday, October 21. Back in 2019, BLACKPINK made their official American TV broadcast debut on 'GMA' with "DDU-DU DDU-DU", so this returning performance will be very special for the girls.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK also plan on appearing as guests and performing on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' a day earlier, on October 20. Don't miss out on BLACKPINK's ongoing global promotions!

