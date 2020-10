The '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' has just dropped a new motion teaser, announcing this year's ceremony date and theme!

This year's '2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards' will take place on December 6 with the theme, 'NEW-TOPIA'. However, it's currently unconfirmed whether or not the event will take place partially in-person, or entirely online.

