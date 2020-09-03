After 11-years as the 'Human Innisfree', YoonA has been chosen as the model of a new cosmetic brand!

Back on September 3, fans all but confirmed that Girls' Generation's YoonA has been chosen as the brand model of a new cosmetic brand!

Previously, YoonA was known by the Korean public as the "Human Innisfree", promoting as the representative face of the skincare and cosmetic brand 'Innisfree' for the past 11-years. Earlier this summer, 'Innisfree' bid farewell to their beloved model YoonA and thanked her for her global endorsement activities.

Now, fans have come across a new post on 'Estée Lauder Korea's official Instagram! According to the post, the brand will be announcing their brand new endorsement model very soon, and shared a hint image as seen below.

Did you guess it? Fans had absolutely no doubt that the new muse of 'Estée Lauder Korea' is none other than YoonA!

Netizens commented, "Basically everyone was wondering which lucky cosmetic company was gonna snatch YoonA up after Innisfree, and now we have the winner!", "She's the new face of another brand already!! Kekeke the power of YoonA!", "We knew her as 'Human Innisfree' for so long but it turns out YoonA is YoonA, she fits anything perfectly~", "I knew YoonA was gonna start endorsing a high-end brand asap!", "YoonA goes with 'Estée Lauder' well~ This brand has more of an elegant and refined image, when Innisfree was completely pure and clean", and more!

Can't wait for YoonA's official activities as the new muse of 'Estée Lauder Korea'!