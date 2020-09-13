7

Posted by danisurst

WayV opens their own official TikTok account

WayV have officially opened their official TikTok channel!

The account, which was announced on September 13 KST, already features two videos from the SM Entertainment group. In the first three hours since the account was announced, WayV have already accumulated over 152,000 fans and 270,500 hearts on their account.

Follow WayV's TikTok channel here, and check out their very first TikTok clip below!

@official_wayv

WayV 틱톡 시작💚##포즈셔터 ##WayV ##威神V ##TikTok

♬ DOTTO - Tik Tok
beetlebabee68 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

i really dont get tiktok. i had it but ended up deleting it

guess its time to try it again

phoebeeee2880 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

yes to more kpop groups opening tiktok accounts

