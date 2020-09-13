WayV opens their own official TikTok account

WayV have officially opened their official TikTok channel!



The account, which was announced on September 13 KST, already features two videos from the SM Entertainment group. In the first three hours since the account was announced, WayV have already accumulated over 152,000 fans and 270,500 hearts on their account.



Follow WayV's TikTok channel here, and check out their very first TikTok clip below!