UNVS throws a summer bonfire party in MV teaser for comeback single 'Sand Castle'

UNVS is continuing the countdown until their latest comeback!

On September 21 KST, the CHITWN Music boy group unveiled the music video teaser for their upcoming single "Sand Castle." In the teaser, the members are seen accompanied by friends at a beach bonfire, partying and running around with sparklers. The scene then changes to a morning scene where the members are dancing on the sand.

Meanwhile, "Sand Castle" is set for release on September 23.



Check out the music video teaser above!