Weki Meki drops 'coming soon' teaser for 4th mini album 'New Rules'

Weki Meki has officially begun the countdown to their latest comeback!

On September 21 KST, the Fantagio Music girl group unveiled a 'coming soon' image teaser for their new album. According to the teaser, their 4th mini album will be released on October 8 and is entitled 'New Rules.'

Meanwhile, 'New Rules' marks roughly four months since Weki Meki dropped their most recent released 'HIDE and SEEK,' their 3rd mini album which came out on June 18.

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!