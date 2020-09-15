11

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

TREASURE unveils an exciting MV teaser for "I LOVE YOU" from their second single 'The First Step: Chapter Two'

TREASURE is ready for their comeback as they release a music video teaser for  "I LOVE YOU", which is the title track to their single 'The First Step: Chapter Two'.

On September 16 at midnight KST, the boy group released the music video teaser for their first comeback since their debut. The teaser begins off with a large paper airplane on the shore of a beach as each member starts to appear. The boys of TREASURE each show off their charms as they appear in different settings. The teaser gives a snippet of the title track "I LOVE YOU".

TREASURE's 2nd single album 'The First Step: Chapter Two' contains two tracks total - it includes their title song "I Love You" and a B-side, "B.L.T (Bling Like This)".

The album drops on September 18 at 6 PM KST. So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

teal-117 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

This teaser looks great! Treasure fighting!

