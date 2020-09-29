Super Junior's Kyuhyun drops dramatic 'Daystar' MV teaser starring Yoo Yun Suk

26

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped his music video teaser for "Daystar"!

The MV teaser features Yoo Yun Suk as a young man going through an emotional breakup. "Daystar" is a track from Kyuhyun's ongoing 'Project: 季(season)' series, and his latest song is inspired by fall. Kyuhyun began the music project this past summer with "Dreaming" in July. 

Kyuhyun's "Daystar" drops on October 8 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?



