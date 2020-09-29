'2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships' tease heated shooting & racing matches

The '2020 Idol eSports Athletics Championships' has released teasers of the upcoming matches!



The teaser video above features the idol competitors' reactions to their game plays in a 'Kart Rider' racing match, while the teaser below features silly antics from the shooting game 'PUBG Mobile'.



The upcoming 'ISAC' will feature Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, IZ*ONE, Cosmic Girls, April, MONSTA X, NCT, WEi, SF9, Pentagon, N.Flying, ONF, Golden Child, AB6IX, Natty, (G)I-DLE, LOONA, Kim Jae Hwan, GWSN, NCT Dream, Park Ji Hoon, Ha Sung Woon, The Boyz, Dongkiz, and CRAVITY. It's set to air on October 1 at 5:40PM KST on MBC.



Check out the 'ISAC' teasers above and below!



