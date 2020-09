ONEWE is less than five days away from their upcoming online concert!

On September 7 KST, the RBW Entertainment band released yet another teaser clip for upcoming concert event 'O! NEW E!volution,' this time featuring keyboardist Dongmyeong. In the clip, Dongmyeong poses for the camera before the scene moves to him dancing as he plays his keyboard.

Meanwhile, 'O! NEW E!volution' will be held through VLIVE on September 12 at 8 PM KST.

Check out the teaser above!