Former Stellar member Jeon Yul gracefully poses in a black dress in D-5 teaser for solo debut 'Mamacita'

Jeon Yul is continuing the countdown until her solo debut!

On September 7 KST, the former Stellar member unveiled the D-5 teaser image for her debut solo single "Mamacita." In the teaser, she is seen in four different shots, posing in heels and a flowing black dress with floral accent. The simple design emphasizes her graceful figure and goddess-like visuals, growing anticipation for the idol's return.

As previously reported, Jeon Yul's solo debut was made possible in part by crowdfunding website Makestar, where fans were able to raise $15,633.54 USD to support the project.

Meanwhile, "Mamacita" is set for release on September 12 at noon KST.



Check out the full teaser image below!