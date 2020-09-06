CRAVITY gets dressed up in pajamas for adorable 'wake up' dance practice of 'Flame'

CRAVITY has a new video treat for their fans!

On September 6 KST, the Starship Entertainment rookie group unveiled a 'wake up' dance practice video, where the members perform their new single "Flame" in flannel pajamas. In the video, the boys playfully perform the choreography for the camera as it moves around, giving each member their own close-ups as the song goes on. The video is the second dance performance they released that day, shortly following a 'relay dance' version they recorded for Mnet's M2 YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY's sophomore mini album 'HIDEOUT: The New Day We Step Into' was released on August 24.

Check out the 'wake up' dance practice above!