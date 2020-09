Oh My Girl's YooA revealed a dance spoiler video.

On September 6 KST, YooA unveiled a clip in which she dances elegantly to her upcoming song "Bon Voyage". As her first solo debut, the song and the concept seem to verge on the magical and ethereal. YooA, known for her classical dance techniques and powerful moves, appears in her natural element.

Check out the highlight medley for the album if you haven't! The mini album 'Bon Voyage' drops on September 7 at 6 PM KST.