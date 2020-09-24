Netizens angered as Choi Jonghun is exempted from mandatory military service after he serves his time in prison

Recently, It was reported that the Supreme Court maintained the prison sentences of 5 years and 2.5 years for Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun for group sexual assault.

The two former celebrities have been brought to justice as they have been sentenced to prison. However, the online community has not been satisfied as they felt the punishment was too light. Many netizens were angered that the two individuals who have committed such severe crimes such as group sexual assault were only given a few years in prison.

Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun were arrested and indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a drunk woman in Hongdae in January 2016 and in Daegu in March 2016. The first trial sentenced Jung Joon Young to six years in prison and Choi Jonghun to five years in prison. However, the two pleaded guilty during the second trial. They were given a shortened sentence for the reasons they both showed self-reflection and repentance.

The two individuals were sent to prison but many citizens were angered their sentences have been decreased to five years and two and a half years. Netizens comments, "Five years and two and a half years is too short for what the two did.", "The justice system is so rigged.", "I hope they don't return back to the entertainment industry after this." and "Choi Jonghun's sentence is too short."

However, there is another reason netizens are furious. On the day the Supreme Court made their final decisions regarding the two, they stated that Choi Jonghun will not be required to serve in the mandatory military service. According to Korean law, those sentenced to more than one year and six months in prison will be exempt from the military service as the time in prison will count towards wartime labor.

Therefore many netizens are angered as Choi Jonghun does not need to serve in the military after he is released from prison. Netizens have commented, "Cho Jonghun gets exempted from the year and a half of military service. So in actuality, It's like he's serving one year in prison since he gained a year and a half of his life.", "So this is no different from serving in the military for him." and "He's going to be in jail for two and a half years rather than serve one and a half years in the military. So he doesn't really lose anything."

