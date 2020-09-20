MONSTA X's Shownu and Minhyuk perform together in 2nd live video for 'Have A Goodnight'

Shownu and Minhyuk have a special treat for fans of their new OST single!

On September 20 KST, the two MONSTA X vocalists put on a stunning performance of their single "Have A Goodnight," a track off of the original soundtrack for Daum webcomic 'She's My Type.' The video, which is the second live video recorded by the duo for the lullaby-like track, is set on a gorgeous patio space surrounded by plants and ornate chandeliers.



Meanwhile, "Have A Goodnight" was released on September 11. Other tracks on the OST include Sandeul's "Slightly Tipsy," Gray's "Stay The Night" featuring DeVita, Kyuhyun's "The Moment My Heart," Car the Garden's "All Night Long," and Crush's "Sweet Love."

Check out Shownu and Minhyuk's performance above!