MAMAMOO to drop surprise group single 'Wanna Be Myself' this week

On September 8, MAMAMOO's label RBW Entertainment confirmed with various media outlets, "MAMAMOO will be releasing a special single, 'Wanna Be Myself', on September 10. This marks MAMAMOO's first music release of 2020 as a complete group, and it was prepared as a special gift to fans who have been waiting for MAMAMOO's music for al one time. It is a song accentuating MAMAMOO's unique color and honest, confident character. We ask for your abundant expectations."

This marks MAMAMOO's first official group music release since their 2nd full album, 'reality in BLACK'. So far in 2020, MAMAMOO members including Moon Byul, Solar, and Hwa Sa greeted fans as solo artists, through variety show appearances, on with YouTube content, etc.

Be ready for MAMAMOO's new single "Wanna Be Myself", coming this September 10 at 6 PM KST!

