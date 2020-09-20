4

Listen to the album preview for Cignature's 1st EP 'Listen and Speak'!

Cignature has revealed the album preview for their upcoming release.

As seen previously, Cignature will be back with a school life concept! Followed by the preppy MV teaser, the group unveiled a batch of third concept photos in which the girls perfect the cutest sporty looks. This new EP titled 'Listen and Speak' has a total of five tracks, including the title song "Arisong".

Check out the highlight medley and let us know which track you're most looking forward to! The new EP by Cignature will be released on September 22 at 6 PM KST.

