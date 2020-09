Hyundai IONIQ has unveiled the full, vibrant MV for BTS's newest promotional theme song, "IONIQ: I'm On It"!

Currently promoting as brand ambassadors for Hyundai's innovative electric vehicle line IONIQ, the BTS members promotes a safer, more environmentally friendly way of traveling together through IONIQ vehicles. The upbeat "IONIQ: I'm On It" promo song also delivers a positive message of companionship, encouragement, and hope.

Watch the MV for yourself above!