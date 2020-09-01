VAV's Ayno draws you in with a heart-fluttering stare in individual 'Made For Two' comeback teasers

VAV have released a heart-fluttering set of 'Memory' version concept photos for member Ayno, ahead of their full comeback this month!





In his individual teaser cuts, Ayno goes for a trendy and fashionable boyfriend look by matching a bright red jacket with his red hair! The idol also boasts handsome visuals on the rocky shores of Jeju island, as VAV prepare for their return with a romantic theme in their upcoming 6th mini album 'Made For Two'

Stay tuned for more teasers ahead of VAV's comeback, set for this September 15 at 12 PM KST!

