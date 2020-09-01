4

VAV's Ayno draws you in with a heart-fluttering stare in individual 'Made For Two' comeback teasers

VAV have released a heart-fluttering set of 'Memory' version concept photos for member Ayno, ahead of their full comeback this month!

In his individual teaser cuts, Ayno goes for a trendy and fashionable boyfriend look by matching a bright red jacket with his red hair! The idol also boasts handsome visuals on the rocky shores of Jeju island, as VAV prepare for their return with a romantic theme in their upcoming 6th mini album 'Made For Two'

Stay tuned for more teasers ahead of VAV's comeback, set for this September 15 at 12 PM KST!

dc222a1,144 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

So handsome! Can't wait for some fresh VAV music!

xx-jenn-xx3,342 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

i'm so excited for vav's comeback Ayno looks great!!!

Share

