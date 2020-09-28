Golden Child bring back their bright & youthful debut image in latest 'Pump It Up' concept trailer

The Golden Child boys are bringing back their signature, bright and youthful vibes with their upcoming 2nd single album, 'Pump It Up'!

After releasing their colorful and quirky 'B' version concept photos earlier today, Golden Child have now released a 'B' version concept trailer film, where the members show off an upgraded air of confidence to their charming antics toward the camera.

Golden Child's comeback title track, also called "Pump It Up", is an upbeat dance pop genre composed by MosPick - the composer of Golden Child's debut title song "DamDaDi". The boys will be returning next week with the full release of their 2nd single album 'Pump It Up', on October 7 at 6 PM KST!

