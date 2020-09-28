Dawn releases edgy cover image for his 1st mini album 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'

Dawn has released an edgy cover image for his upcoming 1st mini album, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'!

Earlier on September 28, Dawn also unveiled a moody commentary teaser film which ended with a mysterious phrase, "Every moment, I wore a mask". The cryptic nature of Dawn's teasers so far is raising curiosity over the exact message of his upcoming 1st mini album, which contains a title track of the same name,"DAWNDIDIDAWN" feat. Jessi.

Stay tuned for even more information on Dawn's comeback, coming up on October 9 at 6 PM KST.

