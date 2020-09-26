Former AOA member ChoA greets her fans and reveals behind-the-scenes of first YouTube video

Former AOA member ChoA released a video greeting her fans and revealing a behind-the-scenes video for her first YouTube video.



Last week, ChoA released a cover of Maroon 5's "Girls Like You", and on September 26, she revealed the making of the cover as well as a greeting to fans. She seems to be in good spirits recording the track, and she talked to her new label's CEO about her current eating habits and more.



As previously reported, ChoA is preparing for her comeback to the entertainment industry after reportedly signing with a new agency established by a former FNC Entertainment director. She left AOA in June of 2017 due to depression and insomnia, and former AOA member Mina also allegedly spoke up on her reported comeback.



Check out ChoA's latest YouTube video above!