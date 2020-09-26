Former K-Pop trainees talk about trainees who want to date their favorite idol and more

Former K-Pop trainees Bin Ha Neul and Choi Ye Jin talked about trainees who want to date their favorite idol and more.



In a video from AYO, the two answered questions from curious viewers about trainee life. On auditioning for multiple companies, Choi Ye Jin expressed, "If you audition for another company when you're already signed to one, it's a breach of contract. A trainee contract can be between a year and 3 years. It depends on the company." Bin Ha Neul also revealed a trainee does not pay penalties if the agency tells them to leave because the contract is done, but there are trainees who have to pay for everything when they themselves decide to leave. She further stated that sometimes other agencies will pay for the breach of contract if a trainee joins them.



One AYO viewer commented, "I'm gonna be a trainee no matter what and date my idol," and Choi Ye Jin responded, "If you want to be an idol for that, it's not right." Bin Ha Neul also added, "This is such a dangerous idea, and it upsets the trainees who've been training a long time and are desperate to debut."



Check out the AYO video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions.