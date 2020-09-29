1

Girl's Day's Hyeri releases pretty new profile shots as she celebrates her 10th anniversary since debut

Girl's Day's Hyeri has released a new set of profile photos through her agency, Creative Group ING

Many fans kow that Hyeri is celebrating her 10th anniversary since her debut this year along with the rest of her Girl's Day members. Having debuted at the young age of 15, Hyeri now boasts an air of elegance and maturity as a beloved singer/actress, most recently greeting viewers on the big screen through the 2019 film 'My Punch-Drunk Boxer'.

Hyeri is also currently appearing as a cast member of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' and showcasing her daily lifestyle through her very own YouTube channel. 

Check out Hyeri's lovely new profile photos below!

