Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS performs short set of songs including 'Dynamite' for NPR's Tiny Desk series

BTS has teamed up with NPR for their very own 'Tiny Desk' performance!

On September 21 KST, the group released a 'Tiny Desk' home concert performance, featuring a short set consisting of their songs "Dynamite," "Save Me," and "Spring Day." The BTS members spend a majority of the set seated, putting on a stripped down vocal performance of the songs, backed by a live band.


Meanwhile, NPR's 'Tiny Desk' series has been highlighting both up-and-coming and established musical acts from around the world. 


Check out the full 'Tiny Desk' set above!

wise-quotes1,508 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

BTS eats CD's for breakfeast🤟👑

darkangel4524,111 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

I love how BTS harmonize and hype each other up, there is nothing more awkward when group members are trying to outdo each other.

