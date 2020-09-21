BTS performs short set of songs including 'Dynamite' for NPR's Tiny Desk series

BTS has teamed up with NPR for their very own 'Tiny Desk' performance!

On September 21 KST, the group released a 'Tiny Desk' home concert performance, featuring a short set consisting of their songs "Dynamite," "Save Me," and "Spring Day." The BTS members spend a majority of the set seated, putting on a stripped down vocal performance of the songs, backed by a live band.





Meanwhile, NPR's 'Tiny Desk' series has been highlighting both up-and-coming and established musical acts from around the world.





Check out the full 'Tiny Desk' set above!