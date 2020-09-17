Brand new girl group XUM (formerly Neon Punch) confirms rescheduled debut date after 2-wk quarantine + drops sexy 'DDALALA' MV teaser

A100 Entertainment's upcoming new girl group XUM has just confirmed their rescheduled debut date for September 24!

Made up of 3 former Neon Punch members including Iaan, Dayeon, and Baekah, XUM will be re-debuting later this month after Neon Punch announced the team's official disbandment earlier this year. The girl were actually scheduled to debut earlier, until their promotions were pushed back due to a potential exposure with a COVID19-positive case some time last month. It seems that all of the members have completed their required self-quarantine period of 2 weeks, and will be ready to return to the stage soon.

Particularly, Iaan, Dayeon, and Baekah will be returning with a completely different image from their bright and spunky Neon Punch days, debuting with a sexy single titled "DDALALA"!

You can catch a brief glimpse of just how dramatic XUM's transformation will be in the girls' fiery new debut MV teaser above, as all three members confidently show off their flawless body lines to a rhythmic beat. Stay tuned for the full release of XUM's "DDALALA" MV next week!

