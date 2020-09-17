Seo Ye Ji gives her thoughts on wrapping up 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay' + dons on 'Chanel' for 'Harper's Bazaar'

Actress Seo Ye Ji had a chance to bring out her inner 'Go Moon Young' aura for a little bit again, as she posed in luxurious 'Chanel' jewelry pieces for the latest edition of 'Harper's Bazaar'!

In her newly released pictorial preview cuts, Seo Ye Ji paired dazzling 'Chanel' jewelry with simple, yet elegant black and white fashion pieces. After the pictorial, Seo Ye Ji looked back on her time spent as Go Moon Young through tvN's 'It's Okay Not To Be Okay'. "For the past few months, I lived as Go Moon Young. Personifying the woman who found a way to heal the scars remaining from her past trauma, I also found a lot of personal healing. It was plenty difficult, but there was plenty of happiness too," the actress shared.



Next, when asked about her most 'storybook-like moment' in life, Seo Ye Ji answered, "I don't really know yet. I think that even if an event is a 'storybook-like' moment in one's life, how one perceives that event, such as whether it's something happy, something sad, or other emotion, differs from person to person. But maybe I will experience a moment like that in my life in the future."

Check out some of Seo Ye Ji's gorgeous previews from the October issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'!