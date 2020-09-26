ATEEZ to hold online concert to celebrate their 2nd anniversary





On September 27, boy group ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment revealed that ATEEZ will be holding an online concert ‘ATEEZ 2nd Anniversary Concert: Port Of Call’ on October 24, their debut date, at 3PM KST.

Debuting in 2018, ATEEZ gained fans worldwide rapidly and are dubbed ‘Performance Idol’ for their strong performance skills. During their promotions for their previous album, the group held a sold-out world tour around 15 cities around the world.

However, due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, they will be unable to meet fans in person. In light of this, ATEEZ will be holding their 2nd anniversary concert online, hoping to reach out to more fans worldwide.

The tickets will be available from September 29 on YES24, My Music Taste and SKIYAKI.