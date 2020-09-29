Rapper Hanhae & actress Lee Ji Eun break up after a year

Rapper Hanhae and actress Lee Ji Eun have broken up after a year of dating.



Hanhae and Lee Ji Eun went public with their relationship in August of last year despite conflicting reports about their breakup, and on September 29, both of their labels confirmed they've gone their separate ways. Insiders stated the two started dating after meeting through a mutual acquaintance, and they dated throughout Hanhae's military service.



Han Ji Eun's label HB Entertainment confirmed, "Hanhae and Lee Ji Eun have broken up. It's difficult to confirm the reason or timing of the breakup because it's private," and Hanhae's label Brand New Music stated, "It's difficult to confirm because it's the private life of our artist."



Hanhae was officially discharged from the military this past September 12.